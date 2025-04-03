NI therapist Petra Erving talks about the benefits of lymphatic drainage massage

A host of celebrities from Jennifer Aniston to Selena Gomez have been extolling the benefits of lymphatic drainage massage, but what exactly is the wellness trend du jour?

To understand lymphatic drainage, one must first understand the lymphatic system.

“People often refer to the lymphatic system as the fluid ‘waste’ system, but it is so much more than that,” explains Petra Erving, a certified manual lymphatic therapist, compression therapist, scar tissue therapist and holistic lifestyle coach from Northern Ireland.

“The lymphatic system is your immune system. It works together with the venous circulatory system and together they maintain fluid balance in our body and keep it healthy. It is a network of microscopic capillaries, vessels, trunks and nodes that cover your entire body. Wherever you have blood vessels and tiny capillaries, you will have lymphatics. Lymph nodes work like filtration stations that identify, target and destroy any damaging cells like viruses and bacteria and this process produces immune cells called ‘lymphocytes’.

Petra Erving offers a range of treatments

“When you have an injury that produces swelling i.e.: after injury, trauma or surgery, it’s the lymphatic system’s job to remove that swelling. However, if there is damage to the lymphatic system the transport capacity of it becomes compromised, causing swelling to linger. If the swelling isn’t effectively removed it may lead to infection or in chronic circumstances, lymphoedema (a long-term condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues)."

Manual Lymph drainage (MLD), is a technique developed by Dr. Emil Vodder and his wife, Estrid in 1936 in Paris for treatment of swollen lymph nodes.

Petra explains: “It is a light touch therapy, and when used in conjunction with compression therapy, skin care, weight management and exercise, together, they are called ‘Complete Decongestive Therapy’ (CDT). This CDT is considered the Gold Standard of care for the treatment and management of lymphoedema. Lymphoedema is a chronic condition with currently no cure. However, it can be successfully managed by incorporating CDT into your daily life.

"To become a lymphoedema therapist you must complete advanced training because this is a serious medical condition. Understanding the pathophysiology of the lymphatic system and the various pathologies and diseases that affect the lymphatic system and vice versa is vital. Otherwise, you could be causing more harm than good.

“Lymphatic Massage, however, is generally taught as an additional one- or two-day course for aestheticians, beauty therapists and massage therapists. It is non-clinical and someone with this level of training should never touch someone who has a damaged or compromised lymphatic system – i.e.: someone who has had surgery, and certainly not someone with or after cancer surgery or with chronic swelling or lymphoedema.

“Unfortunately, with the increase in the number of people having cosmetic plastic surgery, many therapists are seeing working with post-op patients as a lucrative income stream. Unfortunately they simply do not have sufficient knowledge to safely treat this patient population. It is a disaster waiting to happen.”

​What are the benefits of Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD)

“Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD) is beneficial in reducing swelling after trauma, injury or surgery,” explains Petra. “By removing the swelling, wound healing is optimised and very often scar formation is enhanced. This process of fluid movement though the vessels and lymph nodes, produces immune cells and improves immune response, so having Manual Lymphatic Drainage regularly helps with immune function.

"In Europe people have regular MLD to ward off colds and flu. It can be helpful with conditions such as fibromyalgia, acne, puffy eyes and some autoimmune diseases. However, it’s important that the therapist offering MLD or lymphatic massage takes a thorough medical history and knows about the conditions they are treating and recognises the signs of any serious conditions like chronic heart failure or undiagnosed kidney disease, for instance. If not, there are potentially fatal consequences.”

Petra, from Killinchy, Co Down, has worked in healthcare since 2003 in both the NHS and in private practice. She ran her own clinic in Harley Street, London and in Maidenhead, Berkshire providing effective treatment to people with primary and secondary lymphoedema and those recovering after plastic surgery.

She moved back to Northern Ireland earlier this year and offers one-to-one treatments at Belfast Pilates & Physiotherapy, whilst her Aftercare Academy provides training to other therapists who want to specialise in helping people recover better after surgery, whether that be after breast cancer surgery to knee and hip replacements to aesthetic procedures.

​Can MLD help with bloating or weight loss?

“In a word, no,” says Petra. “Bloating is caused by an intolerance to food or gut dysbiosis. Brazilian Lymphatic Massage is wonderful in aiding digestion and reduce bloating in the short term but unless the root cause of the bloating is dealt with, it will continue.

“Unfortunately, there is no magic massage that helps with weight loss or gets rid of fat. The only way to lose weight is to eat healthily and exercise. I get super frustrated when I see some of the misinformation being shared on social media. But that’s the problem with it. Anyone can post anything. If it appears too good to be true, then the likelihood is that it’s rubbish!

​Is there anyone who shouldn’t have MLD?

For someone like me with 20 years of experience as a certified lymphoedema therapist having worked in the NHS in London and had my own private practice, there aren’t many people I haven’t been able to treat.

However, the difference is, I will know if someone has a medical condition that requires treatment before they have any lymphatic therapy.

That’s why is super important that an in depth medical history is taken before any treatment to ascertain suitability for treatment.

News Letter features editor experienced a lymphatic drainage massage for herself

I had an hour-long treatment massage with Petra.

The first thing to note is that this is a light-touch massage – anyone expecting a deep, sports-type massage for muscles, that can sometimes hurt, should look elsewhere.

Petra didn’t use creams or oils because, as she pointed out, the goal is to create a skin stretch, rather than glide over the skin like in a normal massage.

She used light strokes to brush my skin towards the lymph nodes at my neck, armpits, knees and groin. It was a deeply relaxing treatment.

I was encouraged to do some deep breathing to help open the deep lymphatic pathways and increase movement of fluid towards the heart.

I was told that afterwards I would feel tired, which I did. Petra added that because there is a lot of fluid circulation, there is often an increased need to urinate so it’s important to drink more water afterwards. Again, this did happen. I felt extremely thirsty and made numerous trips to the bathroom. As Petra had predicted there was no weight loss, but the next day I felt brighter and less sluggish. I’d definitely recommend the treatment as a way to boost the immune system and feel perkier.

*To find out more visit: www.petraerving.com

