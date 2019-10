Police are appealing to the public to help them locate a 79 year-old woman with dementia who became separated from her family on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Londonderry city centre.

The older woman has dementia.

The older woman was last seen wearing a burgandy coloured coat, hat with a gold flower and gold rim glasses.

The woman is described as having short light brown hair and is of a medium build.

"She may be confused and scared. If you see her please let us know on 101," said the PSNI.