No cases in NI : Health Trust reassures patients following reports of Coronavirus precautions at NI hospital

The Western Trust has reassured local people that there have been no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland, following reports that a child and an adult were being monitored after presenting in Londonderry yesterday.

Parts of Altnagelvin Hospital were reportedly tasked to undertake precautionary measures yesterday, but none of health authorities in Northern Ireland would confirm this.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Reports from sources, which health authorities have failed to comment on, suggest a child and an adult had been monitored as part of routine procedures.

No details or indeed any information about the reported incident has been officially released by the Western Trust or any other health authority in Northern Ireland.

A Western Trust spokesperson said only last night: “We do not comment on the individual treatment and care of our patients.”

They also advised that for all information and guidance regarding the Coronavirus people should visit www.publichealth.hscni.net

Following widespread reports on social media overnight, the Western Trust also issued the following statement on online platforms:

“Currently no cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

“You should not be concerned. The UK Chief Medical Officers have assessed that the risk to the public is moderate.

“All our Hospital Services continue to operate as normal.”

Similarly, a spokesperson for the Department of Health last night referred to the UK government’s www.gov.uk/Coronavirus website, which it is understood is updated daily in the early afternoon.

The Public Health Agency meanwhile has stated: “We are not providing a running commentary on numbers of suspected cases in Northern Ireland. We will not be commenting on numbers of people being screened, and we cannot comment on any individual cases.”

As of February 6, a total of 566 UK tests have concluded, of which 563 were confirmed negative and three positive.

Those infected with the Coronavirus have displayed symptoms including fever, dry cough and respiratory infection, which are common in numerous other conditions and people are only at risk if they have travelled to and from certain countries or have been in contact with someone who has.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with the virus are expected to make a full recovery.

The UK government has advised: “Based on the scientific advice of SAGE the UK Chief Medical Officers are advising anyone who has travelled to the UK from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and is experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, to stay indoors and call NHS 111, even if symptoms are mild.”

The virus, which first came to light in the Wuhan area of China, has to date infected around 28,000 people around the world, but to date there have been no diagnosed cases in Northern Ireland.