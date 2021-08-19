North Belfast car stop leads to PSNI finding suspected equipment for making ‘Breaking Bad’ drug methamphetamine
The PSNI have announced the discovery of equipment believed to have been used to produce the drug methamphetamine.
Police said on Wednesday afternoon, officers observed a vehicle in “suspicious circumstances” in Cityside car park in north Belfast (formerly known as Yorkgate).
They stopped a male and female in the vehicle and a further male leaving the scene on foot, and following searches at the roadside, all three were arrested on suspicion of “being concerned in the production of a Class A controlled drug”, said police.
They were also held on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property.
Follow up searches were carried out, during which suspected class A drugs, cash and numerous items suspected to be used in the production of methamphetamine were seized.
Methamphetamine is known as meth, crystal or ice, according to FRANK, the government’s addiction helpline, and it is also linked to speed.
It is used relatively rarely in Northern Ireland according to the 2019/20 report of the NI government’s Substance Misuse Database.
In its survey of people using drug support services, methamphetamine was classed simply under “other drugs” which are taken by only 6% of service users (compared with cannabis, taken by 65% of service users, or cocaine, 46% of users).
It has gained particular fame as the drug produced by chemistry teacher Walter White in the fictional hit TV series ‘Breaking Bad’.
All three arrestees are thought to be in custody and are assisting police with their enquiries at time of writing.
