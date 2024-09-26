Lesley Poots GoFundMe

Another ‘update’ has been issued on tragic Northern Ireland grandmother Lesley Poots who travelled from Dublin to Dubai to help her pregnant daughter with grandchildren and then developed sepsis.

The latest news from daughter Lisa Glass on September 25 says: “Today’s update - no update as of yet.

"The doctors are having a meeting to discuss the best route for mum.

"Her blood results didn’t get worse overnight so the 72hours we were given on Saturday has been prolonged.

"However, things are changing continuously.

"Mum is still critical in ICU, in an induced coma on a life support machine, kidney dialysis and receiving medication to keep her stable.

"Please continue to pray, donate and share to give mum the best chance to fight this ❤️”

A GoFundMe started to help Grandmother Lesley Poots pay for medical fees in a top Dubai ICU has now raised £83,234 raised of £100,000 goal

An update added on September 24 from the family says: “We can’t thank you enough to everyone who has reached out, donated, shared and continue to pray for our mum ❤️ “Mum needs a liver transplant in the next 48 hours. It’s a miracle she is still here.”

The heartbreaking message adds that there are ‘3 facilities in the UAE that provide transplants’ and they are in contact with all 3 to “medically accept mums case, confirm she is stable enough for ICU transfer to the new facility, assess whether mum is stable enough to operate and find a suitable and available liver”.

The message adds: “We’ve been advised Mums case is severely complex and a lot needs to happen in the next 48 hours.

"We have been working around the clock to try and make this happen, liaising with hospitals and trying to get funds in place to front the costs.

"We will have to settle the hospitals bill on transfer, cover the cost of ICU transfer and deposit in the facility for ICU care and then cost of transplant.

"If we get to the stage of transplant her ongoing ICU recovery will be key to success. The Doctors suspect this will last at least 4 weeks.

"There are a lot of uncontrollables that need to come together to make this happen.

"My mums condition is changing every hour so time is against us. We need to transfer her soon or she won’t be stable enough to transfer her.

"We as a family will continue to fight for my Mum and do what we can to make this happen. My mum has so much to live for, she is too young and lives for her grandchildren, we’re not ready to give up hope.

"Please continue to pray ❤️ We need a miracle ❤️”.

The earlier appeal by Lisa Glass says: “Our beautiful mother, Lesley flew solo from Dublin to Dubai to visit one of her daughters to help with her grandchildren on the 10th September as her daughter is going through a challenging pregnancy.

"The whole house was striken with a sickness and mum was the last to catch it, starting to show symptoms on 15th September.

"She took a turn for the worst on the 20th September and was admitted to hospital for fluids.

"They let her out late that night. On our return from hospital we were all tired and went to sleep to let mum rest.

"On Saturday 21st September the unimaginable happened and we found mum unconscious and unresponsive in bed.”

The appeal adds that when an ambulance arrived they said Lesley was “critical” and she was taken to Parkview Mediclinic “as it’s one of the most reputable in Dubai”.

The message adds that on arriving, doctors confirmed that Lesley had “sepsis, blood poisoning and her organs were failing”.

"She was rushed to ICU and they worked on her for 2 hours stabilising her and keeping her alive until they decided on a treatment plan,” the message adds..

"Mum is on a ventilator, they have fitted a central line to her heart and she has started kidney dialysis,” adds the message.

"She has severe liver failure.”

Family are understood to be arriving from Northern Ireland today – as they were told “the next 12-24 hours are crucial for her”.

The GoFundMe appeal adds: “Mum has no private health insurance. We have been told the odds are against us.

"But when we are negotiating with life or death, if she has a chance to survive this we have to try everything we can.

"We have already paid £15,000 in the first 24 hours, for her just to be seen in A&E and admitted into ICU. The hospital bills are only starting and are mounting.

“We are embarrassed to ask for help, but right now I’d do anything to save her and spend more time with our mum.

"Right now we suspect medical bills to be £000,000s and if mum recovers we will have to fly her back to the UK.

"It takes the financial burden of family who will do what it takes to make sure we have funds in place for her to fight this.