The Northern Ireland Office (NIO), however, say the Northern Ireland Secretary is still holding out hope of local parties “getting back to work” and re-forming an Executive.

This comes as unions prepare to step up industrial action in the days and weeks ahead.

Two of the largest trade unions locally, Nipsa and Unison, are due to collaborate on industrial action short of a strike from Monday onwards, with a one-day strike by members of both unions set for the following week – on January 26.Nipsa is also set to hold targeted industrial action short of a strike over the mileage rates paid to health workers who use their own vehicles – such as workers who provide care in the community. Nipsa members are due to withdraw the use of their personal cars on January 20 as part of that targeted action.

Health workers during a protest

The Unite trade union, meanwhile, is to strike on the same date as Nipsa and Unison – January 26.

And Unite has also announced a total of four further dates for strike action by its members in February – 16 ,17 and 23, 24.

The Royal College of Nursing, another trade union involved in a dispute over health workers’ pay, is set to strike next week at health trusts in England but no dates have yet been announced for hospitals in Northern Ireland.

All four unions have now joined to demand Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris opens negotiations.

"Regional Health Trade Union leaders have written to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland seeking a direct meeting with him,” a spokesperson for the unions said.

Anne Speed, head of bargaining at Unison in Northern Ireland, led negotiations with the then Secretary of State Julian Smith during industrial action in the winter of 2019/20.

On Friday, she said: "As the talks commenced yesterday with political parties and business leaders, it is essential that engagement also includes trade unions.

"The Secretary of State for Health in England has met with trade unions. Today, the Health Minister for Wales meets with trade unions. The Scottish Government has directly negotiated with trade unions. No one is talking to us.”

She continued: “In the absence of an Executive the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland holds responsibility to ensure engagement with all parts of civic society in Northern Ireland. He has talked with politicians and with business leaders.”

An NIO spokesperson said: “The pressures affecting Northern Ireland health services demonstrate the pressing need to have locally accountable political leaders in place to take fundamental decisions on Northern Ireland's public services and deliver better outcomes for the people of Northern Ireland.

