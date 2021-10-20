L-R Mark Jones, Action Cancer, and Ian Megahey, WorkPal, launch the Grow Mo campaign

Action Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity has joined forces with WorkPal, a Belfast headquartered software company which develops and implements a powerful workforce management tool into businesses around the world, to promote its men’s health campaign.

To mark Men’s Health Awareness Month, Action Cancer and WorkPal are calling on guys to ‘Nominate a Work Pal and Grow Mo’ this November.

Men are encouraged to grow more facial hair, including moustaches, goatees, and beards, and gain sponsorship from family and friends to increase awareness of the importance of men’s health, while raising vital funds for Action Cancer.

By nominating a Work Pal and adding a competitive element, colleagues can battle to see who can grow the most impressive facial addition in the 30-day challenge!

The campaign seeks to get men talking about their physical and mental health and to encourage them to avail of the charity’s cancer prevention and support services.

In Northern Ireland, 14 men are diagnosed with cancer every day.

Men are likely to sit on their symptoms for up to two years, before contacting their GP.

They are often diagnosed at a later stage than women and subsequently more likely to die from cancer than women.

Around two-thirds of men in the UK are overweight, which increases the risk of getting cancer.

Other risk factors also include smoking, alcohol, UV exposure, inactivity and a sedentary lifestyle.

Around four in 10 cancers could be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle and Action Cancer’s programmes help by educating and empowering men to make better life choices.

Ian Megahey, sales director for WorkPal, said: “Within the business, we are focused on communication and creating the best solutions for communicating, therefore this campaign is the perfect fit for us.

“We want men to strike up a conversation with each other about their health and wellbeing and what a better conversation starter than unusual facial hair!

“My colleague, John McCague and I, will be taking up the Grow Mo challenge this November. Join us, sign up today and nominate your Work Pal to do the same!”

Back in June, WorkPal created a Challenge Fund. This means the business will match the total amount raised through sponsorship campaigns up to the value of £7,500.

A total of £15,000 will enable Action Cancer to deliver 300 health checks to men throughout the year.

This November, health checks are available to men aged 16+ at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s Big Bus. The free check incorporates a number of assessments including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, and body composition analysis, as well as lifestyle advice and information on common cancers.

The assessments do not diagnose cancer but aim to increase awareness of current health and the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

There is also availability on Action Cancer’s “Step Into Action” programme, which is delivered across six sessions. This uses proven behavioural change and self-compassion techniques to help men achieve healthier lifestyle goals.

Book online to access these free services at www.actioncancer.org/appointments or call 028 9080 3344.

Action Cancer offers a range of other health promotion programmes to organisations and community groups, including Cancer Awareness, Healthy Living and Keeping Well Working from Home, all delivered online.

Individuals can also sign up to lunchtime open sessions for Cancer Awareness on November 10 and 30 and also Healthy Living on November 18. Email [email protected] to find out more about Action Cancer services.