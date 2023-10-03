Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 'Safe Access Zones' zones of 100-250m are now in place around abortion clinics at Daisy Hill, Causeway Coast, Altnagelvin, Lagan Valley and Ulster Hospitals as well as clinics at College Street and Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre in Belfast.

The Department of Health says the zones are intended to protect women and girls accessing abortion services and information - and staff helping them - from being impeded, recorded, influenced, harassed, alarmed or distressed by protestors.

Anyone guilty of breaching the law will be guilty of a criminal offence and liable to a fine of £500.

Pro-life protestors and police at the edge of an abortion protest buffer zone at Craigavon Area Hospital on Saturday 30 September 2023. Legal concerns have been raised for clerics operating in hospitals inside such zones.

Pro-life supporters were involved in a brief stand-off with police in Co Armagh at the weekend during a planned protest at a zone close to Craigavon Area Hospital.

On Monday the organisers of the parade said that the new buffer zones covered a number of places of worship.

Abolish Abortion NI said the Bradbury Place Zone in Belfast covers two churches, a planned mosque and an Orange Hall and that the zone around the Ulster Hospital also covers a church.

The group said questions still remain about whether clergy or other people of faith might inadvertently commit a criminal offence in and around hospitals which are inside such zones - if they are seen as indirectly influencing women accessing abortion clinics.

A spokesman asked: "What impact will this [zones] have for staff, clergy and patients who wish to pray, read their Bible or have faith-based discussions at hospitals and in the surrounding neighbourhoods, these actions are apparently now criminal? Clergy speaking in churches within the zones, will they be prosecuted for posting pro-life sermons online?"

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health responded: "The Department has engaged with stakeholder groups, including faith organisations, and has advised that groups should consider seeking their own legal advice and consulting the PSNI if planning any type of activity within a Safe Access Zone, in order to prevent any breaches of the legislation."

Earlier this week the PSNI insisted that clerics will not be criminalised if they preach or pray against abortion in places of worship within the zones.

Police advised the News Letter: "Safe Access Zones only apply to the strictly designated public space areas. Places of worship within a Safe Access Zone are not public areas."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health agreed, citing section 5 of the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023.

"The zones apply strictly to the public areas within the designated area around Trust premises as stated, not to private premises including churches,” she said.

Belfast Green Party Councillor Aine Grogan commented: “The Green Party are pleased that the much needed Safe Access Zones legislation is now fully operational in NI. Abortion is healthcare and women and pregnant people are entitled to access it safely and without having to run the gauntlet of protestors. This legislation has already been tested by the Supreme Court and found to be compliant with human rights.”