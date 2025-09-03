Northern Ireland teaching unions support Labour's plan to ban sale of energy drinks to children

Figures from two of the Province’s teaching unions have backed the idea of making it illegal to sell high-caffeine energy drinks to children.

The Labour health secretary Wes Streeting said on Wednesday that eight out of 10 parents wanted to see such a ban, as he launched a 12-week consultation on the issue.

The proposed ban would apply to children aged under 16, and would cover only England – at least initially.

Dr Graham Gault, national secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland, said: “A healthy diet for children and young people is vital and these drinks, which are high in caffeine and in sugar, are not consistent with that.

The UK government is proposing a ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks like Red Bull to under 16s (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"Evidence is also growing to support concerns school staff have over connections between these drinks and reduced concentration in the classroom.

"Anything which addresses this and helps pupils to focus on their learning has to be welcome.

“School leaders in Northern Ireland see first-hand the negative impact that high-caffeine, high-sugar drinks can have on pupils’ wellbeing and ability to learn.

"This ban is a common-sense measure that will support parents and schools in promoting healthy choices and better outcomes for children.”

Meanwhile Justin McCamphill, Northern Ireland national official the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) told the News Letter: “The announcement by the UK government of its intention to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s in England is a very welcome step and a measure for which our Union has long campaigned.

"Here in Northern Ireland, our members see the same deeply concerning issues in schools every single day.

"Teachers report that these drinks are a significant contributor to disrupted classrooms, poor pupil behaviour, and an inability to concentrate, directly impacting the quality of education.

"While we acknowledge the voluntary action taken by some retailers, a piecemeal approach is not enough.

"We need robust, statutory legislation that applies to all retailers to properly safeguard our children’s health and wellbeing.

"Therefore, we are calling on the Northern Ireland Executive to urgently introduce similar legislation to ensure our children are afforded the same level of protection.

"A ban alone, however, is not a silver bullet. We must also see a concerted public health campaign to educate both adults and young people on the potential harms of these products, as children will still be able to access them from other sources.”​

Health secretary Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday that “just one can of this stuff is the equivalent of necking four cans of Coke.

Asked whether parents should be able to make their own decisions about what their children consume, Mr Streeting said: "I think that this issue of personal choice, personal responsibility, is instinctively where we would come from in terms of adults.

"But when it comes to children's health and children's wellbeing, we take a different approach.”

Under the new plans, it will be illegal to sell energy drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre to anyone under 16.

Lower-caffeine soft drinks - such as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke and Pepsi - are not affected, and neither are tea and coffee.

However, high-caffeine energy drinks such as Red Bull, Monster, Relentless, and Prime would all breach the limit.

Major supermarkets including Tesco , Sainsbury's , Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda have already stopped sales of the drinks to youngsters, but the Department of Health said research suggests some smaller convenience stores are still selling them to children.

Drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre already carry warning labels stating they are not recommended for children.

Gavin Partington, director general of the British Soft Drinks Association, said firms do not market or promote the drinks to under-16s.

He added: "Our members have led the way in self-regulation through our long-standing energy drinks code of practice.”