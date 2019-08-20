Northern Ireland toddler Jaiden Potter on road to recovery after holiday collapse

A Lisburn toddler who was minutes from death after he took a seizure on holiday in Gran Canaria has been released from intensive care his family are pleased to report.

Jaiden Potter had to be airlifted to hospital last Thursday afternoon after he collapsed while on a family holiday in the Puerto Rico resort with his mum Courtney and dad Derek.

The two-year-old is understood to have fallen to the ground and stopped breathing in his hotel room.

His dad performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, however he still did not appear to be breathing. Given the seriousness of the situation an air ambulance was tasked to get Jaiden to the nearest hospital where he fought for his life in ICU.

His uncle Michael Potter said: “They were so close to losing him, it was so scary.

“Thankfully Jaiden is out of intensive care and in the supervision of his parents again.”

A week after he fell critically ill Jaiden is due to return to Northern Ireland.

Michael said: “They will be there until Thursday night staying in Puerto Rico, then they’re coming home.”

He added: “Jaiden is on a certain type of medicine for a few years as it seems to be helping with the seizures.

“They are just keeping a close eye as they don’t want this occurring again.

“It wasn’t pleasant, but so far all is good.

“He did go through some testing for autism also and they believe he has that as well.”

Michael had set a target of £500 through GoFundMe to help his brother and sister-in-law with travel costs to and from the hospital.

To date nearly £2,500 has been donated by well wishers touched by Jaiden’s brave fight for life.

Mr Potter said he was “a bit embarrassed” about the amount of money that has been pledged, but added that the family is overwhelmed by the support.

“I only asked for a small amount to cover travel costs, but that has been far exceeded.

“The money will be used to help Derek and family members with travel and assisting with Jaiden and pay for a few years’ private health care. The rest will be donated to a children’s hospital.”

Father Derek described his sick toddler as a “warrior”.