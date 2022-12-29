There have been widespread reports this year that flu like illnesses across the UK have had a much more severe impact than normal.

Some experts have attributed this to several years of lockdown having shielded the populations immune systems from the normal stimulation it would receive from colds, flu and Covid.

In Northern Ireland the Department of Health has said that Strep A linked conditions, which can appear with cold like symptoms, has also surged in early winter rather than late winter as usual.

Cold and flu have laid many people low this winter.

The news comes after social media reports from the Banbridge area that flu remedy Lemsip is as currently seen in the area as "gold dust".

Brian Brolly, Superintendent Pharmacist at Grahame's Pharmacy on the Moss Road, Lisburn confirms they have seen a surge in demand for cold and flu medication.

"The combination pack Day and Night Nurse capsules have sold out," he told the News Letter. "Those we have not been able to get for quite a while."

Out of the five or six different variations of Lemsip on two are currently available.

"Everything else has been out of stock."

He adds: "Everything is more extreme this year in terms of medication - both over the counter and behind the counter from the dispensary too. It has been a challenge at times to be honest.

"Till takings are drastically up this year," he noted. "We have a seen a jump in over counter sales. There has been a 40-50% jump in sales over the past fortnight."

He advises parents to err on the side of caution if their children have a high temperature and to seek advice, in case it could be Strep A related.

Pharmacists are probably the most accessible health care professionals to see in such cases, at the moment, he added.

Meanwhile, a hospital trust has urged people heading to Cornwall to celebrate New Year to bring their own medications including pain relief and rehydration powders.

