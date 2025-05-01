Talk PANTS mascot Pantosaurus with the Talk PANTS book

​NSPCC Northern Ireland is spreading its Talk PANTS messaging across schools and community settings as part of its annual awareness fortnight.

The children’s charity is partnering with Libraries NI this year, bringing events to libraries in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

Talk PANTS aims to empower parents and professionals to have simple conversations to prevent child sexual abuse in a fun and age-appropriate way.

Between May 5 – 16, 2025, the children’s charity will be visiting schools and community settings across Northern Ireland, with the aim to give everyone knowledge of the Talk PANTS campaign.

With the help of a colourful animated dinosaur, called Pantosaurus, the campaign helps children understand that their body belongs to them, that they have a right to say no, and they should tell a safe adult they trust if anything makes them feel upset or worried.

This year NSPCC is also teaming up with Libraries NI, with libraries across towns and cities in Northern Ireland holding Talk PANTS events, including readings from the official NSPCC Talk PANTS book ‘Pantosaurus and the Power of PANTS’.

NSPCC Northern Ireland is encouraging families to come along to the sessions, where Pantosaurus may even stop by for a visit to engage in fun and informative sessions with families!

The Talk PANTS campaign aims to empower parents, carers and professionals to have simple, age-appropriate conversations with children aged three -11 years old about abuse in a fun, engaging and non-scary way.

The NSPCC campaign began in the UK in 2013, with Pantosaurus arriving in Northern Ireland in 2018. Since then, NSPCC have worked with schools and community partners across Northern Ireland to spread the Talk PANTS messaging, and this has evolved into an annual Northern Ireland-wide awareness fortnight.

Many primary schools across Northern Ireland discuss the NSPCC’s Talk PANTS rules in their Personal, Social, Health and Economic education (PSHE) lessons, with dedicated materials and resources produced to celebrate Talk PANTS Fortnight.

The key Talk PANTS messages for children are:

P – Privates are privates.

A – Always remember your body belongs to you.

N – No means no.

T – Talk about secrets that upset you.

S – Speak up, someone can help.

Talk PANTS fortnight, aims to further raise awareness with parents and carers, so that they are able to support these conversations at home as well.

The NSPCC website has a range of Talk PANTS resources for parents, carers and children, including guides in a number of different languages and for people with a disability. There are also guides for foster carers, parents with a learning disability, parents of children with autism, and a film for deaf children.

Talking about the return of the awareness campaign, Pelin Yildir, NSPCC local campaigns officer, said:”We know that one in three children sexually abused by an adult didn’t tell someone at the time and 90 per cent of children who are abused, are abused by someone they know. This is why the Talk PANTS campaign is so important.

“Our aim is to make sure that parents, carers and professionals across Northern Ireland are aware of the importance of having these important conversations with children. That’s why we are partnering with schools and community partners to ensure we reach as many families and professionals as possible during the fortnight and beyond.

“We would also love people to come along to our library events. Everyone is welcome to drop in anytime during the event times, where we’ll have some workshop activities for children and Pantosaurus will be making a visit.

“We’re encouraging everyone to get involved and to share with people they know in their homes, workplaces and schools, as well as across social media. We’ll be posting information across the fortnight so people can re-share – giving lots of opportunities to get those important conversations started.”

Kim Keys, Libraries NI Deputy head of service said: “Libraries are welcoming spaces at the heart of our communities, so we’re pleased to invite families with children aged 3–11 to come along and enjoy these engaging and supportive NSPCC events during Talk PANTS Fortnight.

“We hope to see as many people as possible in their local library for these sessions.”

