Officers investigate after ‘gross’ discovery on Carrick shoreline

Animal welfare officers are investigating after a Carrickfergus dog walker made a gruesome discovery on the shoreline earlier this week.

The member of the public was at the seafront in the Trooperslane area on Monday evening when he found parts of the dead body of a pig.

He said he was shocked to discover a leg and other carcase elements at the location and called on the authorities to carry out more regular clean ups.

He told the Carrick Times: “I was walking on the shore down by Trooperslane in Carrickfergus this evening (Monday) with my dog and came across parts of a dead pig washed up. It’s fairly gross.”

As well as an animal limb, he added: “There was another part near it. Looked like the hide or something.”

Calling for a clean up of the shore, he claimed: “It’s regularly neglected and has all sorts of rubbish lying on it.”

The resident also said he had reported the incident to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on Tuesday morning.

In response, MEA Council confirmed it has received a complaint from a member of the public about the find.

A spokesperson for the local government authority said on Tuesday afternoon: “Council are looking into a report of a pig trotter washing up on a beach near Carrickfergus.

“Cleansing officers will examine the site and will work with partners in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), who are responsible for the welfare of farmed animals.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact DAERA on T: 0300 200 7840.”