Operations across NI for sick patients suspended - owing to staff shortages

Many non-emergency operations across Northern Ireland have had to be suspended - as a result of staff shortages.

It has been claimed that the move is a result of hospital theatres not being able to work at full capacity due to staff shortages.

Three out of NI's five trusts are affected. They are the Belfast, southern and western trusts.

According to the BBC there will be a knock-on effect on hospital waiting times which are expected to reach an all-time high by the end of November.

It is thought that figures could be close to or over 300,000 people waiting for a first time consultant led appointment, an all-time high in NI and across the UK.