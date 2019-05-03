P.S.N.I. attempt to identify N.I. man who pressed intercom and said 'I am going to jump into the Lagan'

The P.S.N.I. is trying identify the man who pressed an intercom button outside a police station and said "I am going to jump into the Lagan".

The man approached Musgrave P.S.N.I. Station at 4:30am on Wednesday telling police of his intentions.

The man left before police could offer help.

"If this was you please contact police on 101," said the P.S.N.I.

