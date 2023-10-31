All Sections
​Parkinson’s research information event in Bellaghy

People living with Parkinson’s, and those interested in the condition, are invited to go along to a research event being held next week.
By Helen McGurk
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:14 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:14 GMT
Professor David Dexter, Parkinson's UK will speak at a research event in Bellaghy on November 9Professor David Dexter, Parkinson's UK will speak at a research event in Bellaghy on November 9
Professor David Dexter, Parkinson's UK will speak at a research event in Bellaghy on November 9

​The Parkinson’s UK Northern Ireland team and Research Interest Group have put together an exciting and varied program of speakers focusing on their research work to better understand Parkinson’s, provide better treatments, and improve the quality of life of people affected by Parkinson’s.

The keynote speaker will be Professor David Dexter, Director of Research at Parkinson’s UK.

Taking place on Thursday, November 9, from 11am to 4pm, at Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, the event is free and lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Registration is essential at this link: https://prksn.uk/3ZyP3cj

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Around 145,000

people in the UK have Parkinson’s. For more facts and statistics, please click here.

You can learn more about Parkinson’s, and the support provided by Parkinson’s UK in

Northern Ireland, on their website: https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/about-us/parkinsons-uk-

