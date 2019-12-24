Performance pay comment ‘insulting’ say health unions

A suggestion that nurses and doctors should receive performance-related pay has been met with derision by health unions.

Professor Rafael Bengoa, the author of a major report that sets out radical proposals to overhaul the Northern Ireland health service, made the suggestion during an interview with BBC Radio Ulster on Monday morning.

His comments faced immediate criticism from trade unions, who are preparing for further industrial action in the health service in a long-running dispute over pay and staffing levels.

The unions Unison, Unite, NIPSA and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are demanding staff here are paid at the same rate as their counterparts in other parts of the UK.

Professor Bengoa said he supported the demands for “equal pay” but he also suggested some form of performance related pay should be considered.

“I think they deserve equal pay but not only equal pay,” he said. “I think we need to introduce ‘those who do more will get more’ — some sort of incentive scheme.”

Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: “It is extremely unfortunate that Rafael Bengoa has strayed into an area in which he has no expertise — that of performance pay.

“We’ve been there before in the health service. Workers such as hospital domestics could never be bonused because their productivity levels were too high. The real issue here is that everybody with power and authority in our society has agreed that the health workers’ claim is just. What we now need is it paid out.”

NIPSA representative Patrick Mulholland described the idea of performance related pay for health staff as “insulting”.

“Frankly in the context of where we are today with industrial action in a heroic struggle with health workers trying to defend staffing levels and improve them, it is insulting that Mr Bengoa would come off with comments like that,” he said.

Without resolution, the industrial dispute could widen in the New Year when unions representing allied health professionals such as radiologists and physiotherapists are due to ballot members on possible strike action.

Patricia McKeown of Unison, the largest trade union in the Northern Ireland health service, said plans for further strike action are currently being prepared and will be announced on January 3.

The RCN are due to take industrial action on January 8 and 10, with further action planned later in the month.