Permanent Secretary's visit marks official start of work on new £40m healthcare facility

The Permanent Secretary for Health, Richard Pengelly, has cut the first sod to officially mark the start of building work on the new Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre.

The £40 million development will enable the South Eastern Health Trust to provide an integrated model for both primary and secondary care on the Lagan Valley Hospital site.

According to the trust, the new facility will improve the patient pathway and provide a one stop location for the health and social care needs of the local population.

Mr Pengelly said: “I am delighted to be here today to cut the first sod to mark the start of construction of the Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre. We are clearly living in a defining era in health and social care. The demand for care is growing all the time, and people are living longer. We have to find better ways to cope with that rising demand in our society and this new community-focused building will make a difference to the people of Lisburn by providing a high quality health facility, with a vast number of services, all based on one site, leading to an improved experience and, more importantly, better outcomes for patients.”

The contract for the project has been awarded to GPG O’Hare Consortium and construction commenced in April this year.

It is anticipated to complete in Spring 2021, with the facility scheduled to open to the public by autumn of that year, the trust said.