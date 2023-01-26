LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell notes that all leading mental health bodies hold that conversion therapy is harmful.

Ironically, the issue arose after Mr Tatchell actually defended a trustee of Dr Davidson's ex-gay charity, Core Issues Trust; Matthew Grech, is being prosecuted in Malta for allegedly promoting gay conversion therapy during a media interview.

Mr Tatchell responded that leading medical, psychological and counselling organisations hold that conversion therapy is "unethical and harmful".

However he also argued that Mr Grech "should not be prosecuted", because "he simply told his life story and expressed his point of view".

Dr Mike Davidson, CEO of ex-gay charity Core Issues Trust, says that Mr Tatchell is being onconsisent by defending his trustee Matthew Grech while carrying an article on his website that questions the charitable status of the charity he works for.

But now Dr Davidson, who identifies as “a former homosexual”, has contacted the News Letter to challenge Mr Tatchell on what he claims is a serious inconsistency in his position.

Despite defending Mr Grech, Mr Tatchell "appears to align himself with removing Core Issues Trust from the Northern Ireland Charity Commission," Dr Davidson said.

He based his assertion on an article published on the Peter Tatchell Foundation website four months ago which reported that the Charity Commission for NI has been urged to review the charitable status of Core Issues Trust.

Dr Davidson added: "It seems for Peter, opinions and speech should be free, but anything that actively supports people achieving their [LGBT people’s] goals in leaving unwanted practices is unacceptable. Make up your mind Peter!"

The ex-gay campaigner also cited the government’s National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, which he said found that over a five year period, “80% of people who had only same-sex sex partners had changed in favour of bisexual or exclusively heterosexual partners".

However Mr Tatchell repeated once again that conversion therapy is fully discredited.

“There is a big difference between a person spontaneously discovering a previously suppressed inner natural sexuality and someone being told their sexuality is wrong and being pressured to change it," he said.

"Conversion practises are fraud in that they don’t work. Many supposed ex-gays have been exposed, or voluntarily admitted, that they never lost, or had reverted to, same-sex desire.”