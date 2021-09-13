‘Phone First’ alert for Craigavon and Daisy Hill Emergency Departments as Covid-19 and staffing pressures mount
The Southern Trust has issued a ‘Phone First’ alert for both Craigavon and Daisy Hill Hospitals as pressures mount across the health system.
This morning the Southern Trust said: “With ongoing pressure right across the healthcare system, we urge anyone with urgent but not life threatening symptoms to please phone first before attending our EDs or minor injuries services.”
It follows an alert on Saturday (September 11) for off duty nursing staff to get in touch. The Trust said: “Our hospitals continue to be under extreme pressure - if any of our staff are available to work tonight or over the weekend, please get in touch.”
The ‘Phone First’ alert, published this morning, urges the public to call 0300 123 3 111.
A notice urges the public to call that number before attending both Emergency Departments and the Minor Injuries Unit at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon.
“Phone First is a new telephone system for patients who are feeling unwell and are considering travelling to an emergency department for urgent care’,” the notice says.
