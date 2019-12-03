Presenter Stephen Watson’s ‘second chance’ transplant

Television presenter Stephen Watson has been inundated with messages from well-wishers after undergoing a successful kidney transplant.

In a Twitter post from his hospital bed he thanked the anonymous donor who has given him “another chance,” and the transplant team at Belfast City Hospital for their “world class” treatment.

The BBC sports host revealed earlier this year that he was getting dialysis treatment four times a week and was in need of a donor organ.

This was his second transplant ordeal having received a kidney from his father 30 years ago.

“Thanks to the wonderful and selfless anonymous donor who’s given me another chance, and to the world class transplant team in BCH for giving me the opportunity to write this post,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

He added: “Also thanks to surgeon Tim Brown, all on level 11, the entire nephrology, theatre, dialysis and interventional radiology teams, plus the fantastic nurses and healthcare staff who looked after me 24/7.”

BBC presenter Holly Hamilton was one of hundreds who responded to the good news.

“Great news Stephen! Wishing you a speedy recovering!” she said.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Jim Magilton said: “Fabulous...I did offer my liver but you did refuse”.