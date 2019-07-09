Probe into death of man, 80s, after ‘serious incident’ at Antrim Area Hospital

The Northern Trust has launched an investigation after an elderly patient at Antrim Area Hospital died following a “serious adverse incident”.

The man, who was in his 80s, died on Saturday, July 6.

The BBC report that the patient had walked into a room where large equipment is stored and was seriously injured.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment but sadly passed away.

In a statement, the Northern Trust offered condolences to the man’s family and confirmed it was investigating teh incident.

Both the police and the Health and Safety Executive have been made aware.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 80s, following an incident at Antrim Area Hospital on Saturday 6 July.

“Police are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Trust to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.”

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The Trust can confirm that an incident involving a male patient occurred at Antrim Area Hospital on the morning of Saturday 6 July 2019. The patient was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast but sadly, he passed away.

“We offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and can confirm that the incident has been notified to the Health and Safety Executive and the PSNI. As a result, an investigation is now underway and we are also in the process of instigating a Level 3 Serious Adverse Incident investigation, which will be independently led.

“We are not in a position to make any further comment at this stage”.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland has been asked to comment.