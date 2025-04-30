£12k raised so far for Tiktok sensation Jay the Barber after incident left him in ICU

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands have been raised for TikTok sensation Jay the Barber after an incident left him in a medically induced coma in ICU earlier this month.

A GoFundMe organised by Matthew Brown says: ‘On Sunday 20th April Jay Millar, known to thousands as "Jay the Barber" took unwell, suffering from a seizure which resulted in a fall, hitting his head and being admitted to ICU where he was put into a medically induced coma.

‘Jay is well known to the community in Belfast and beyond for all of the work he has done.

‘With the homeless, in hospitals, with those in care, children's homes and hospices.

‘He is a man who has never stopped giving and has never asked for anything in return.

‘Now I ask for us to help out his family in their hour of need.

‘With two businesses and a family to support, Jay will have a severely reduced fine whilst he is in hospital and in recovery, meanwhile his family will still have personal and business bills to cover.

‘Whatever you can give will go a long way in supporting this family in their time of need’. Support the fundraiser here

And the public have answered with their hearts raising more than £12k so far.

‘Jay the Barber’, runs a business in north Belfast and it went viral on TikTok after giving haircuts to the homeless in 2023.