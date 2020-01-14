PSNI issue appeal for information about two vehicle collision as man remains in critical condition in hospital

Police are appealing for information about a two-vehicle collision that left two men injured - and one in a critical condition.

They are appealing for information about a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Aughnacloy Road, Katesbridge, on Wednesday evening, 8 January.

The three men were taken to hospital

Inspector Adam Ruston said: “The collision, involving a silver-coloured Subaru and a red Kia, took place on the Aughnacloy Road, close to the junction with the Katesbridge Road, at around 7.30pm.

“Three men – two from one vehicle and one from the second – sustained injuries, and all three were taken to hospital.

"One man remains in a critical condition.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the road around that time, and who witnessed this incident or may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch. Contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1671 of 08/01/20.”