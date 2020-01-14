PSNI say 'we are extremely fortunate that no-one else was seriously injured or that no-one lost their life' in city shooting

A 39-year-old man has been treated in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in a shooting in Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “Shortly before 6pm yesterday a 39 year old male passenger exited from a vehicle in the Burnaby Walk area of west Belfast and walked along the street where he was approached from behind by two males who shot him in the knee and ankle.

"The driver of the vehicle the victim had alighted from, then tried to manoeuvre his car to offer assistance to him.

"Whilst doing so, one of the gunmen approached the car and fired one shot in the direction of the vehicle.

"Fortunately he was not injured."

Detective Sergeant Wilson continued: “The perpetrators who carried out this shooting showed a total disregard for anyone living in this built up residential area.

"We are extremely fortunate that no-one else was seriously injured or that no-one lost their life.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1785 13/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Calling for an end to paramilitary attacks Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “Violent criminals have carried out a brutal attack on a member of our community, which has resulted in life changing injuries.

“Violence has no place in our society and the actions of those who terrorise their own community by bringing guns on to the streets must be condemned by all of us. Nothing justifies such attacks and they have no place in a Northern Ireland that is trying to move forward.

“These criminals would like you to think that they are protecting ‘their’ community and that the victims deserve what they get. But the reality is that those who carry out these barbaric attacks don’t care about people or justice or solving social problems. They are only interested in exerting control and exploiting our communities.

“They don’t offer protection; they inflict fear using shootings, beatings, drug dealing, intimidation, and protection rackets as a means to do so.”

Explaining that she is committed to working with Executive colleagues to end the harm caused by paramilitaries, the Minister added: “The New Decade, New Approach document provided a commitment to put a priority on tackling these issues and I very much welcome that.

“The Tackling Paramilitarism Programme has been working for the last three and a half years to tackle issues associated with paramilitary activity and criminality in our communities, including prevention work, increasing confidence in the criminal justice system, activity to tackle the perpetrators, and providing support for individuals and communities that are subject to paramilitary activity.

“I want to work with communities to increase confidence in the police and criminal justice system so that everyone has confidence that issues and offending behaviour can be dealt with in the appropriate manner.”

