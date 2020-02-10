Relative’s relief as Co Tyrone care home escapes closure

The owners of a residential care facility and the regulatory body RQIA have been praised for resolving a dispute that put the future of the Valley Nursing and Care Home in Co Tyrone at risk.

In a scathing assessment of the Valley home last month, RQIA chief executive Olive Macleod described it as “one of the worst in Northern Ireland”.

On January 2, a spokesman for the RQIA said that “continued failures at Valley Nursing Home” resulted in the issue of the decision to propose the cancellation of the home’s licence to operate, and added: “This followed enforcement action by RQIA in July relating to a range of concerns including management arrangements and issues affecting the health and welfare of those living at Valley Nursing Home.”

At the time, the reputation of the home, which is operated by MPS Care Ltd, was defended by the brother of a long-term resident who said his experience at Valley was one of “dignified and excellent” care.

Gerry Cullen, whose brother Donal has been a patient at Valley for five years, said he has never experienced or suspected “poor care or patients being treated with a lack of dignity or respect”.

The RQIA has now said the home is under new management – with “a proven track record in improving a failing nursing home” – and that the new care provider “has given a strong commitment to stabilise and improve this home”.

Speaking to the News Letter on Monday, Mr Cullen said he was grateful to both parties for resolving the dispute.

“It has been a difficult six months for patients, relatives and the nursing and care staff,” he said.

“The description of the home as ‘one of the worst care homes in Northern Ireland’ caused a lot of hurt and a lot of distress. Speaking on behalf of my own family, we felt very much for the nursing and care staff who have been very badly maligned.

“We were always confident that Donal was receiving really good care,” Mr Cullen added.