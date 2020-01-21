Robin Swann: Suicide prevention will be a top priority

Health Minister Robin Swann has said suicide prevention is a “top priority” after a group of leading figures from sport, music and film wrote an open letter on the “public health emergency”.

In the letter to the newly elected minister, stars such as boxer Carl Frampton, Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody and the footballer James McClean highlighted the human cost of the suicide rate in Northern Ireland and called for more to be done to tackle the problem.

Mr Swann said suicide prevention is a top priority both for him personally and for the department he now leads.

The former UUP leader added: “Those signing the letter are right to highlight suicide as one of the biggest challenges facing our society and that urgent action is needed.

“I recognise that our region has one of the highest suicide rates in the UK and that is not an acceptable situation for us as a society. We need to all recognise the complex reasons why that is the case.

“This is why I am placing top priority on the full implementation of the Protect Life 2 Strategy. I am determined to put concrete actions in place that make a lasting impact.

“This will undoubtedly be an Executive priority because suicide is a societal issue which requires the commitment of all parts of government.

“I therefore intend to convene a meeting of the cross-departmental ministerial co-ordination group on suicide prevention as soon as possible.”

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Lightbody said he had “first hand” experience of mental health problems.

“I’ve known people that have taken their own lives,” the musician said.

“Friends, family and indeed myself have struggled with mental health problems. I avoided doing anything about it until I was nearly 40.

“I know first hand how debilitating it can be.”

He said he signed the letter after being contacted by Olympic medallist and current professional boxer Michael Conlan.

“When Michael got in touch about his great letter to the health minister I had no hesitation in signing,” Mr Lightbody said.

Meanwhile, SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon called for a junior minister with responsibility for mental health to be appointed.

“We are renewing our call for a junior minister for mental health and well being to work across Executive departments to deal with this crisis,” she said.

Mr Swann suggested, in an interview with BBC Radio Ulster last week, that he would push for the appointment of a mental health ‘champion’ at Stormont.

“We’ve had calls for a mental health champion – it’s something the party has actually looked seriously at and it’s something I want to put forward for the department as well,” he said.