This is the first cohort of RCN nursing cadets from Northern Ireland to have completed the cadet programme and the cadets were special guests at an event to celebrate their achievements.

The cohort of 22 students from Southern Regional College undertook their observation placement elements at Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

Their placement activities included:

Rebekah Donnell and Jessica Brown with Professor Dave Clarke, Head of the RCN Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Scheme

Emergency Ambulance Control visit – small groups were shown NIAS control room and observe functions such as call handling, clinical support desk, HEMS despatch desk, ambulance controllers.

HEMS – presentation and simulation demonstrations of HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) capabilities and equipment.

HART - presentation and simulation demonstrations of HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) capabilities and equipment.

Observational placement with Patient Care Services crew - responding to a variety of non-urgent incidents and observing care provided by NIAS PCS staff.

Cadets have given positive feedback about their experience on the scheme including:

“Learning information that I can implement in my part-time job as a care assistant and in my daily life.”

“The scheme has been amazing, and I hope to see others get the same experience. I've learnt so much from the sessions and developed an understanding of how health and social care functions.”

“The scheme has also made me step out of my comfort zone and I feel a lot more confident in myself now. The support while on the scheme was super-beneficial and Sara helped me along as I had struggled with mental ill health. Thank you so much for the experience.”

“Genuinely learned a lot and the whole experience was fun and insightful without the feel of a classroom and strict learning environment. Best way to learn I think.”

The RCN aims to have further cohorts in Northern Ireland in the future.

Professor Dave Clarke, Head of the RCN Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Scheme, Royal College of Nursing said: “We were so excited to launch the scheme in Northern Ireland and were overwhelmed by the response to our call for students. We are all very proud of the cadets who were successful in applying for the course and who have gone on to complete the programme.

“The RCN Prince of Wales Nursing Cadets scheme is making a real difference to the lives of young people, opening doors to careers in health care and teaching vital skills for their future. “

Lee Campbell, Southern Regional College Principal and Chief Executive, said: “Southern Regional College is proud to have been able to work alongside the Royal College of Nursing and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to deliver the Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Scheme for the first time in Northern Ireland.

"Students have gained a wealth of theoretical knowledge of the health and social care sector and have been able to experience the vast range of careers available in health care in Northern Ireland. They have had the opportunity to undertake exceptional placement opportunities with the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service, Hazardous Area Response Team and the Patient Care Service. It has been both a rewarding and invaluable experience for our students and we look forward to continuing to provide this opportunity to more students in the future.”

Michael Bloomfield, NIAS Chief Executive, added: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been delighted to partner with the Royal College of Nursing and the Southern Regional College in the delivery of the Prince of Wales Cadet Scheme.”

“The passion of the young people was evident for all to see. NIAS staff who facilitated the various on-site visits and placements across the Service couldn’t have spoken more highly about the cadets. They displayed enthusiasm and a great willingness to learn about the work of the ambulance service with a number of them stating that, following their visits, they would really consider a career with us.”

“Their clear commitment to the scheme proved uplifting for our own staff as they felt that they were looking at and engaging with the health care providers of the future.”