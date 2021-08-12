Rule change in NI allows more gay men to donate blood

Rules regarding blood donations have changed

New rules mean that any individual, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, who goes to give blood will be asked in a pre-donation questionnaire key questions about their sexual behaviours.

Previously the questionnaire had established if the donor was a man who had sex with other men – thus excluding them from giving blood.

The rules mean that people can donate if they have had the same sexual partner for the last three months or if they have a new sexual partner with whom they have not had anal sex.

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) said that as of Monday eligibility will now be based on individual circumstances surrounding health, travel and sexual behaviours allowing more donors than ever before to donate while keeping blood just as safe.

NIBTS said the changes come at a time when demand for blood is increasing, adding that the process of giving blood will not change.

Donors will no longer be asked if they are a man who has had sex with another man, removing the element of the assessment that was previously focused on population-based risks.

However it still remains essential to make sure that there is no known recent exposure to an STI (sexually transmitted infection) or recent use of PrEP or PEP (medicines used to prevent HIV).

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This change to blood donation is based on the latest evidence and will enable some people previously excluded from donating blood, to have the opportunity to help save lives.

“I recognise the hard work by the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service in implementing these changes, and I would encourage all those now eligible to register as donors.”

The changes follow an evidence-based review into individualised criteria by the FAIR (For the Assessment of Individualised Risk) UK wide steering group. FAIR has recommended a new donor selection system which is fairer whilst maintaining the UK’s status as one of the safest blood supplies in the world.

Data on the impact of the donor selection changes will be kept under review and assessed 12 months after their implementation to determine if any changes are needed.

Feedback from donors, LGBT+ individuals, patients and representatives will be a key consideration in this review.

John O’Doherty, director of The Rainbow Project, said: “We have been campaigning on this issue for over 10 years. These changes mean a large number of people who have never been able to donate blood will be eligible to do so.

“Donating blood is not a right, but a civic responsibility on all of us who are eligible to do so. The focus of The Rainbow Project will now turn to encouraging all those people who are now eligible to register as blood donors.”

To find out more about donating blood visit www.nibts.org or text ‘BLOOD’ to 60081.

Ben Lowry