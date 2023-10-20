​It was someone’s beloved baby, lying in its own blood on a white sheet, having been shot by lunatics with no respect for the helpless innocents caught up in this evil war in a place not familiar to westerners.

A baby rocking chair is left in a house that was destroyed in a battle between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants in Be'eri, Israel

The Hamas massacre of a child of Israel, one of many who have been killed in this terrible war, is something we can never forget. The Daily Telegraph kept it off the front page. I wonder why? Are we so sensitive we don’t want to see such horror?

Children don’t start wars, adults do without thinking of the consequences for the innocent. We may live in idealistic times when most things we want we can have. But there is something inherently evil in people who regard babies as enemies and should not be spared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, himself a father of young children said this week: ‘We must be unequivocal in making sure the types of horrific scenes we have seen this week will not be repeated’. So why hide the evil that does not spare the innocent?

He said ‘our military and diplomatic teams across the region will support diplomatic teams across the region to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of this barbaric attack from Hamas terrorists’.

These are fine words but how can these two warring states ever be reconciled with the other to prevent such evil being perpetrated ever again? When I first saw the picture of that unfortunate infant it brought to my mind the Omagh bombing event where twins died before they were even born. Terrorism is an evil the world has never really got under control. It is generally followed up with promises that can’t be kept.

In reality it appears –at least initially – that there is little that can be done to prevent such evil being repeated. What good will American President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel on Wednesday have done?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week on these pages I wrote how my early childhood was lived in a house beside a Second World War British military base. The war was over in 1945 but when we were old enough to ask questions about it my mother told us how the injured soldiers had been flown to the hospital at the base, well away from the enemy.

When the war was over the locals were able to fill their own first-aid boxes with the medical

accoutrements they found in the disused wards in the building. I suspect they came in handy since the IRA, which had been around from the 1920s, hadn’t ‘gone away’.

At various places in the province including south Derry, an area of mixed religions, they were gearing up for their next big effort at achieving a united Ireland. That began again in the 1950s and it’s still going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern warfare is altogether different so the deaths being perpetrated today by the Hamas thugs ,as one newspaper described them, will be merciless and evil beyond comprehension. They are in greater numbers too making our own issues here seem little by comparison.