Several public figures in Northern Ireland have reiterated their opposition to assisted dying, as a new bid to legalise it in Scotland gets underway.

Some public figures in Northern Ireland argue that legalising assisted dying in Scotland could see vulnerable elderly people feel pressurised into ending their lives - and the rise of assisted death tourism within the UK. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur's Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is now expected to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament in early 2024.

The news comes after Esther Rantzen, who has terminal cancer, has publicly called to legalise the practice in England.

DUP MP Ian Paisley said there are "significant moves by some who want to be the first part of the British Isles to enact such legislation".

He added: "The Republic of Ireland has an effort underway and now we see misguided folk in Scotland pursuing this goal.

"Let’s be clear, such legislation would be wrong. It would put untold pressure on many elderly and sick people to end their lives for the convenience of others. It would undermine palliative care practices and research.

"Contrary to claims, there is no groundswell of opinion to change the law. In fact every time it has been debated in the national parliament it has been rejected.

"Many of us are concerned that other forces are at play. There have been very disturbing reports about abuse in those countries that have euthanasia or assisted dying legislation."

If one part of the UK or British isles had such legislation it would be abused for "assisted dying tourism" he said.

Retired GP and former Belfast City Councillor John Kyle insisted the arguments against it "still stand and are persuasive".

He added: "The answer to painful, undignified deaths is not assisted suicide but better palliative care-good symptom control with emotional and spiritual support. As many families will attest, our palliative care services provide this but are woefully under-resourced.

"The danger is that vulnerable people “feel pressured into requesting assisted suicide because they fear being a burden on relatives and the medical services. Research from jurisdictions in which it is legalised confirm that this is a real and present danger."

The Public Prosecution Service says assisting or encouraging suicide is an offence whether this happens in Northern Ireland or another country. Each case would be considered on its own merits along with relevant public interest factors, it adds.