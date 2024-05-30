Sinn Fein issues PR statement about Pat Cullen - the former top UK nursing figure who's now standing for the republican party
It was announced on Wednesday that professor Cullen is in the running for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone seat in this coming general election.
The Sinn Fein statement is as follows:
Michelle O’Neill said: “I am delighted that Professor Pat Cullen has put her name forward to run for Sinn Fein in the Westminster election.
"Pat Cullen is a formidable leader. She is a strong and fearless advocate for social justice with a proven track record of delivery for over half a million nursing staff.
"She has worked on the coalface of our health service for almost 40 years as a nurse and has played a key role in the development of nursing across these islands.
“As General Secretary of the Royal Colleges of Nurses, she has been a leading voice in championing fair pay and conditions for our hard-working nurses and healthcare workers.
“Having known and worked closely with Pat Cullen for many years. I know that she will bring the same grit, determination and leadership qualities as MP for the people of Fermanagh & South Tyrone.
“Pat will provide strong leadership and be a voice for positive change. She brings a fierce determination and a solid commitment to build a new and better future for all.”
