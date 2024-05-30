Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Fein has released a statement about Pat Cullen, the erstwhile head of the UK’s powerful Royal College of Nurses.

It was announced on Wednesday that professor Cullen is in the running for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone seat in this coming general election.

Full story and background to the seat at this link.

Pictured is RCN director Pat Cullen at the Belfast City Hospital in Belfast as part of strike action in the health service in 2019

The Sinn Fein statement is as follows:

Michelle O’Neill said: “I am delighted that Professor Pat Cullen has put her name forward to run for Sinn Fein in the Westminster election.

"Pat Cullen is a formidable leader. She is a strong and fearless advocate for social justice with a proven track record of delivery for over half a million nursing staff.

"She has worked on the coalface of our health service for almost 40 years as a nurse and has played a key role in the development of nursing across these islands.

“As General Secretary of the Royal Colleges of Nurses, she has been a leading voice in championing fair pay and conditions for our hard-working nurses and healthcare workers.

“Having known and worked closely with Pat Cullen for many years. I know that she will bring the same grit, determination and leadership qualities as MP for the people of Fermanagh & South Tyrone.