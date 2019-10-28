Special candle lit service to be held for young people 'involved in tragic car accident'

A special Candle lit prayer service will be held on October 30 in St. Peter's Clonallon Parish.

A post on the parish website reads: "St. Peter's Clonallon Parish are holding a special Candle lit prayer service for the young people from our Parish who were involved in the tragic car accident last Friday night in Kilcoo

"Their families have asked us to pray for them.

"We will gather together as a Parish Community on this Wednesday evening October 30th at 7pm in St. Peters Church Warrenpoint for a special prayer lit service."

The post invites parish members to join them as "we unite as a Parish to offer our prayers for the young people and their Families".

"Candles will be distributed to all present. THANK YOU," it adds.