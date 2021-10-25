Stephen Nolan: I got tsunami of support for transgender series after being warned to back off

Stephen Nolan's series is available as a podcast only

The series’ main focus is the lobby group Stonewall – a publicly-funded, London-based outfit which exerts a strong influence upon both public bodies and corporations which are keen to demonstrate their LGBTQQIA+ credentials.

Gender activists responded with fury to the 10-part series, while Stonewall itself largely refused to take part.

But Mr Nolan – who gave an interview to The Times of London at the weekend – said he had received such a “tsunami” of support, including from senior BBC staff, leaving him “gobsmacked”.

The series marks a major turning point; up until now, the News Letter has been basically alone in asking questions and running stories about the influence of gender activists in the Province over the past couple of years.

Fundamentally, such activists believe two key things: that there are not just two genders, but many, and that people can become male or female by the power of thought alone.

As a result of their influence, efforts are underway to strip words like “female” and “woman” out of legislation on menstruation (on the basis of their claim that men menstruate too).

Mr Nolan told The Times: “I’ve been broadcasting in Northern Ireland for 25 years... I’ve had death threats.

“Yet really seasoned people were saying: ‘Do you really want to put yourself in the firing line on this?’

“I’ve never had the volume of people warning me off it ... [as] it could affect my career and safety.”

Mr Nolan said the subject had been viewed as “untouchable” by colleagues.

