Stephen Nolan now same weight as friend Vinny Hurrell - broadcaster loses seven stone in matter of months

BBC broadcaster and television presenter, Stephen Nolan, has lost a massive seven stone in weight since the beginning of 2019.

Nolan, 45, has documented his weight loss journey on social media where people have described him as "inspirational".

"I said in Jan [sic] when I was 22st 8lbs , I would try to be below 15st before I hit USA on 2 July," Nolan told his 220,000 Twitter followers.

"I’m delighted that I’ve hit my target one month ahead .

"This morning I weighed in at 14st 12. So I’m making a new target of below 14st by 2nd July. Thanks for all your kind messages," said Belfast born Nolan.

BBC broadcaster, Stephen Nolan (left) pictured with fellow broadcaster and friend, Vinny Hurrell. (Photo: Stephen Nolan/Twitter)

Eager to celebrate his fantastic achievement, Nolan posted a photograph of himself with friend and fellow radio broadcaster, Vinny Hurrell.

"He has more muscle / but it’s official .....Vinny and I are now officially the same weight - 14st 12lb," Tweeted Nolan.

