Stephen Nolan now same weight as friend Vinny Hurrell - broadcaster loses seven stone in matter of months

BBC broadcaster and television presenter, Stephen Nolan, has lost a massive seven stone in weight since the beginning of 2019.
Nolan, 45, has documented his weight loss journey on social media where people have described him as "inspirational".
READ MORE: Stephen Nolan shocks social media with 'astonishing' weight loss photos
"I said in Jan [sic] when I was 22st 8lbs , I would try to be below 15st before I hit USA on 2 July," Nolan told his 220,000 Twitter followers.
"I’m delighted that I’ve hit my target one month ahead .
"This morning I weighed in at 14st 12. So I’m making a new target of below 14st by 2nd July. Thanks for all your kind messages," said Belfast born Nolan.
Eager to celebrate his fantastic achievement, Nolan posted a photograph of himself with friend and fellow radio broadcaster, Vinny Hurrell.
"He has more muscle / but it’s official .....Vinny and I are now officially the same weight - 14st 12lb," Tweeted Nolan.
READ MORE: Stephen Nolan house burglar alarm triggered as he chases herd of cows from his garden