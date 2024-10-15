Action Cancer ambassador Clair Waterson from Derrylin, availed of the breast screening service twice when Action Cancer’s Big Bus visited her area.

​Leading convenience retailers SuperValu and Centra, are calling on customers to help them raise money for life-saving breast screening appointments delivered by their long-term charity partner Action Cancer, through the brands’ Sponsor a Mammogram campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign will see every SuperValu and Centra store aim to raise a minimum of £120, which is how much it costs Action Cancer to provide a mammogram to a woman in Northern Ireland (outside of NHS Screening age – 40 to 49 years and 70 plus).

Last year, the charity provided 2,342 breast screenings on board its mobile detection unit, the Big Bus, of which SuperValu and Centra have been long-term supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running until October 20, staff at SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland will be armed with buckets collecting donations to raise funds for this life-saving service. Customers will also be able to donate at the tills using cash or card.

Action Cancer ambassador Clair Waterson from Derrylin, availed of the breast screening service twice when Action Cancer’s Big Bus visited her area. Her first appointment provided reassurance with normal results, however two years later, her second early detection screening showed a change. Clair received a breast cancer diagnosis in her left breast and went on to have a mastectomy. She is now cancer free.

Speaking about the service, Clair Waterson said: “I’m so thankful to Action Cancer’s Big Bus for detecting my breast cancer at the age of 43. Travelling to Belfast for routine screening can be difficult for many people but Action Cancer ensure their services are made accessible to everyone across Northern Ireland. Sponsor a Mammogram is a fantastic initiative to support, and it could save the life of someone in your community.”

Desi Derby, director of Marketing for SuperValu and Centra, added: “We have a long-standing partnership with Action Cancer and thanks to our amazing retailers, colleagues and customers, we have raised more than £3.8m to keep the Big Bus on the road. We’re very proud of this initiative – our marketing campaign features 16 local women who have benefitted from Action Cancer’s breast screening service, a testament to the importance of this service and the need for continued fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage our customers to support this worthwhile cause in our stores and help save the life of a mum, granny, daughter, aunt, wife or friend.”

Corporate fundraising manager for Action Cancer, Lucy McCusker, added: “Last year the Big Bus screened 2,342 women outside of NHS screening age on the Big Bus. Of the referrals made, 14 women have received a breast cancer diagnosis and are now undergoing treatment. Those who received normal results, also received reassurance.

“We are delighted SuperValu and Centra are running this campaign again. With their support we can continue to provide these life-saving screenings free of charge. Every penny raised could help save the life of a woman close to you.”

Action Cancer offers screening to women aged 40-49 and 70+ (outside of NHs screening age range) with no signs or symptoms or cause of concern.