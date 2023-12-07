It is Homelessness Awareness Week and a ground-breaking initiative by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust is achieving life-changing results and receiving positive feedback for its effect on participants and staff alike.

Belfast Exposed facilitates a therapeutic photography workshop with a group of men from a hostel within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area

The Health Education & Lifestyles Programme (HELP) aims to provide healthy lifestyle information for men living in a hostel which will have a long-lasting positive impact on their futures.

Initial health assessments by Sharon Graham, the Northern Trust’s Homeless Health Nurse, often identify poor diets, sedentary lifestyles and specific health issues which the multi-faceted project seeks to address.

The HELP scheme is designed to enhance knowledge and skills around the benefits of taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle, including how a nutritious diet can aid physical and mental health.

Sharon Graham, the Northern Trust’s Homeless Health Nurse

It offers workshops on basic cooking skills and guidance around health and safety of food, preparing them for healthy living beyond the hostel.

Together with the provision of sports and physical activities such as walking and gardening, it encourages communication, skills development and promotes a sense of achievement.

Empirical evidence would highlight that those residing in hostels find engagement difficult, so prior to the commencement of the programme, Sharon works with the men to gain their interest, and this active involvement in the planning stages subsequently aids positive participation in the programme.

Arts and culture play a huge part in the emotional wellbeing of the client group, and as part of this, Belfast Exposed, based in the Cathedral Quarter of Belfast city centre, was approached by the Northern Trust’s Health and Wellbeing Team to facilitate a therapeutic photography workshop with a group of men from a hostel within the Trust area.

Running since early November, the workshop has enabled Belfast Exposed’s Community Engagement Team to hold weekly sessions with the group of men, teaching them new skills in digital photography and how to get the best out of their mobile phones in terms of lighting, angles and exposure.

Numbers attending continue to grow week on week as more and more of the hostel’s residents learn of the benefits and positive effects the short visits are having on those that have come to learn something new, get out and about, and use photography as a way to channel their emotions or as a way of telling their story.

One man said: “I am really loving the photography, I would be just sitting in my room doing nothing, it is great to get out and do something different.”

Other men have emphasised the benefits of being out in the countryside and how the photography has made them look closer at the environment around them.

Some of the men who would not usually take up such activities, have witnessed others go out, heard their feedback, and have since joined in themselves, and this in itself is being hailed as a positive outcome of the initiative.

Nicola Arbuckle, Health and Wellbeing Manager, said: “This project is helping to combat social isolation, improve mental health, and connect those involved with their local community and natural environment.

“It is amazing to see such positive outcomes in a short space of time and to be able to enrich the lives of those impacted by homelessness.”

For Sharon, in her role as Homeless Health Nurse, she has witnessed first-hand how much the men are enjoying the photography sessions.

“It has also been really interesting to hear the chats among the men. They are communicating with those they maybe would not usually engage with, and the conversations are positive and encouraging about lots of different things.

“Personally, I am thoroughly enjoying the sessions and I certainly don’t want them to end, as, among so much else, it also provides a relaxed and informal environment for us to check in with the men and see how they are getting on which is vital for relationship and trust building.”

Deirdre Robb is the CEO at Belfast Exposed and is dedicated to expanding the opportunities of utilising therapeutic photography as a valid and proven form of healing.

“In addition to our work with this group of homeless men, we have also held separate workshops with adopted teens, young people living with Type 1 diabetes, a group living with post-Troubles PTSD, and much more, and that’s only since the summer.

“In April this year we held our first conference that focused on highlighting the ground-breaking use of photography to improve mental health.

"Therapeutic photography, as a concept, focuses primarily on distraction and disruption, engaging individuals and communities of all ages, abilities and backgrounds with creative photography.

“We use photography as a vehicle to allow participants to tackle issues that can otherwise be challenging to explore.

"Through our workshops they find alternative ways to express themselves, a new and creative platform from which to find their own voice. We also ensure to provide a relaxing, social and fun experience in a safe space.”

While this particular workshop with the hostel in the Northern Trust area will end before Christmas, it is hoped that other Trusts and organisations will recognise the merits of such an initiative for those vulnerable or marginalised groups and individuals they may or will be working with.