These are the 40 NI postcode areas with highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days

These are the 40 NI postcode areas with highest number of new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days

The way in which Northern Ireland has responded to Covid-19 in the last few months has produced some positive and reassuring results.

By Andrew Quinn
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:55 pm
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:59 pm

However, due to the arrival of the Delta variant, it's possible the number of new infections could rise - the following 40 postcode areas had the highest number of number of new infections detected from May 24 to May 30, 2021.

1. BT79

Infections: four - Population: 27,800.

Buy photo

2. BT66

Infections: four - Population: 35,870.

Buy photo

3. BT63

Infections: four - Population: 22,080.

Buy photo

4. BT32

Infections: four - Population: 26,670.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 10