Time to take a walk from ‘Darkness into Light’

This year’s Darkness into Light event will take place at V36, Newtownabbey, on Saturday, May 11, at 4.15am.

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world will get together at 4.15am to walk from the darkness of night into the light of morning as the sun rises symbolising hope. You can take part by running or walking the 5km, with your friends, family or by yourself. The event highlights the support available for those who have been affected by suicide or have had suicidal thoughts and sparks conversation about the importance of mental health and wellbeing in our lives.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael, said: “Last year 238 people registered for the Darkness into Light event at V36, Newtownabbey. This raised over £12,000 for charities and organisations which help raise awareness of suicide as well as providing vital support for those who need it most. The event is a great opportunity for those who have been affected by suicide, to come together and I would encourage everyone to come along and show your support for such a worthwhile cause.”

The event is in conjunction with Pieta House and AYICC and is supported by Electric Ireland. To register visit www.darknessintolight.ie/event/antrim-newtownabbey