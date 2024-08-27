Tracey Crossan fundraiser

There has been an outpouring of grief online after the sudden death of Tracey Crossan whilst she was in Mexico hoping to receive life-saving treatment for cancer.

Tracey Crossan, 49, passed away on August 24, in Tijuana, while undergoing intensive treatment for cancer.

She leaves behind her devastated husband Dominic and four children, Oonagh, Fiachra, Sarah and Fianna Marie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to receiving the treatment, there had been a massive fundraiser for the talented glass artist from Newtownhamilton Co Armagh, which had raised over £111,000.

The Co Armagh mother had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in July 2023, that quickly spread throughout her body.

The glass artist from Ballymoyer in south Armagh was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last July, and despite the terminal diagnosis, had not given up hope.

The Gofundme for Tracey raised more than £111,000.00

A statement on charity fundraising page 'Time For Tracey', which helped raise the money for her to go to Mexico for treatment, said: "It is with broken hearts we bring you the devastating news that our beloved Tracey has passed away suddenly but peacefully in Tijuana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Crossan

"We offer our deepest condolences to her adored Dominic, Oonagh, Fiachra, Sarah and Fianna.

"To her mummy Anne and her brother Shane and Anne to her sisters and brothers in laws, her nephews and nieces, her Aunt s and Uncles and her wide circle of family and friends.

"We would like to give our thanks at this time to all those family and friends who have already rallied and offered support and prayers. Especially to the Kevin Bell Trust for their invaluable assistance so far.

"The support Tracey received to help her fight this disease from our local community all over the country provided her with so much love and hope and we will be eternally grateful.