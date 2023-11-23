Travel Late Deals: From a cosy cottage in the Glens of Antrim to a beach holiday in the Canaries
CO ANTRIM: Glenann Cottage- a beautifully restored, dog-friendly traditional whitewashed farmhouse that offers breath-taking views of the village of Cushendall and on a clear day Scotland and the Mull of Kintyre. Sleeps five, £250 for two nights. Visit https://glenaan.ballycastle-accommodation.com/ for more information.
PRAGUE: 3 star Ibis Praha Mala Strana, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on December 15. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO FERMANAGH: The Manor House Country Hotel is offering a special Black Friday deal of £110 per room based on two people sharing from Sunday-Thursday. This includes B&B and use of the swimming pool, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi and outdoor hot tub. Visit https://www.manorhousecountryhotel.com/ for more information.
TENERIFE: Catalonia Punta del Rey, 3 Star, Caletillas , AI, 7 nights from £679pps, from Belfast, January 17, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
BELFAST: Stormont Hotel. Enjoy a B&B break with tickets to Titanic Belfast from £180 based on two sharing. Visit https://www.stormonthotelbelfast.com for more information.
GRAN CANARIA: Monte Feliz, 3 Star, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights from £559pps, from Belfast, February 27, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
EGYPT: Sindbad Club, 3 Star, Hurghada, AI, 7 nights from £799pps, from Belfast, March 5, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CORK: Celebrate New Years at The Kingsley with an overnight stay with breakfast the next morning, a bottle of bubbles on arrival, a four course dinner in Springboard Restaurant and a complimentary glass of bubbles from €499 based on two people sharing. www.thekingsley.ie
CO WATERFORD: Treat yourself to an NYE stay at The Tannery with a bottle of chilled champagne waiting for you on arrival, dinner in The Tannery restaurant and breakfast from €220 per person. www.tannery.ie
CO SLIGO: Ocean Sands Hotel Enniscrone, pre-Christmas getaway, €79 per room (2 people), B&B, Sunday to Thursday, until December 14.