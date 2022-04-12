Tributes continue to pour in for ‘lovely and gentle’ Jody Keenan who died on Newry street

The young woman died on a street in Newry after an ambulance called for her took more than 45 minutes to arrive.

Jody Keenan was a “fantastic classroom assistant” who had worked at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook for 10 years, its principal Jarlath Burns told the BBC.

A woman who died on a street in Newry as ambulances took more than 45 minutes to arrive was "the kindest, most beautiful person", her boss has said. Jody Keenan was a "fantastic classroom assistant" who had worked at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook for 10 years, its principal Jarlath Burns said. The 39-year-old was socialising with friends when she collapsed on Trevor Hill in the early hours of Sunday.

The 39-year-old was socialising with friends when she collapsed on Trevor Hill in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Burns told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that her sudden death has left staff and pupils at the school where she worked “numbed”.

“We are in shock and very saddened by her loss,” he said.

“She was always committed to making a difference to children who had experience barriers to learning. She went way beyond the call of duty.

“She was loved by staff and pupils and parents alike.”

Mr Burns added that a prayer ceremony was held in St Paul’s on Monday during which Ms Keenan’s former colleagues and students shared their memories of the popular classroom assistant.

“We talked about Jody who was just the kindest most beautiful person you could even meet,” Mr Burns said.

Before taking a job at the high school, Ms Keenan previously worked at Rathore Special School in Newry.

“She was always committed to making a difference to children who had experience barriers to learning,” Mr Burns said.

“She went way beyond the call of duty.”

He told the programme that Ms Keenan had experienced health complications in recent years.

“She had a tumour removed from her spine last May and she suffered from hydrocephalus which is a build-up of fluid on the brain, which would have meant that she had to wear a shunt and I know she had been having difficulties with that in recent times,” he said.

“Even when Jody was in hospital, getting the tumour removed from her spine, she was staying in contact with her pupils.”

According to Funeral Times Ms Keenan’s funeral is due to take place in at The Church of the Assumption, Drumalane at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cloghogue cemetery.

The death noice adds that Jody will be deeply missed by her parents - Seamus and Ursula - her brother - Darren, Keith and Jamie - and wider family circle.

In a statement on Monday, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it “would like to apologise sincerely and offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the patient”.

“We recognise how difficult a time this will be for the family and we will be seeking to engage with them directly in the coming days,” its spokesman added.

In a statement on facebook from St Paul’s Bessbrook they said: “We are deeply saddened about the sudden death of our esteemed colleague, Jody Keenan, who was a Teaching Assistant in St Paul’s for many years.

“Jody’s colleagues gathered today to say the Rosary and remember her, and her family, in our prayers.

“May she rest in peace .”

Tributes from friends online to Jody include:

-’ So heartbreaking to hear this news of Jody death .I had the pleasure of seeing Jody at St.Paul’s School .She was such a beautiful and pleasant person and always had a lovely smile when i would meet her .Rest in peace Jody .Godblessing to her heartbroken family .’

- ‘Condolences to her Mum and Dad and the entire keenan family and friends. Jody was a pleasure to have known. A gentle sweet soul. May Jody rest in peace.. The management & staff of Taxiline.’

- Sincere condolences to all of Jody’s family and friends. She was such a lovely and gentle soul. May she rest in peace x ’

- RIP Jody. Such a lovely girl, never without a smile. My thoughts are with her family and friends. ’

- Such a lovely girl with a beautiful smile. Thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time’.

- Rest in peace Jody. We will miss your sweet smile and bubbly personality. Sincere condolences to the Keenan family.’

- Can’t believe your gone Jodi rest in peace you beautiful soul..thoughts and prayers to your heart broken family..’