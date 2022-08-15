Tributes paid throughout NI after death of footballer Molly White

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly White - picture on St James Swift post

Intermediate club side St James’ Swifts paid tribute to the women’s football star who “lit up the game whenever she played”.

In a statement, the club said: “It is with great sadness and a sense of immense loss that we announce the passing of our ladies football star Molly White.

"We are still trying to come to terms with this news. Our deepest condolences and thoughts go to Mollys family, friends circle and everyone in our ladies set up.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Molly has been here from day one and stuck by us through the good and bad times. She lit up the game whenever she played and lit up any room when she entered.

"What a player and what a person. Rest in peace Molly, we love you.”

Molly also worked at Whites Tavern in Belfast city centre, with the bar also sharing their condolences on Facebook.

“We are devastated by the news of our Molly’s passing.

"She was at the heart of the Whites Tavern family and a great friend to us all.

"We are sending all our love and strength to Molly’s family & friends at this incredibly tough time.”

Tributes were also paid by the footballing community right across Northern Ireland.

A post from Northern Ireland Women's Football Association said: "On behalf of the Chairperson, the NIWFA Management Committee and our NIWFA referees, we would express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and team mates at St James Swifts on the news of the sad passing of NIWFA player Molly White.

"Molly was one of the real characters within the NIWFA constantly hitting the headlines with her goals and yet beyond that she remained a modest, big hearted young woman and a person very much loved by those who knew her.

"As a mark of respect to Molly’s passing all games in the NIWFA this week will be preceded by a minutes silence before kick off.

"You will be missed by all Molly."

This tribute was shared on pages including Bangor Ladies Football Club, Ballymena United F.C. Women & Academy and Donegal Celtic FC, Larne Football Club Women, Cliftoneville FC, Coleraine FC, Ballymacash Rangers and Linfield Ladies FC among others. .