Tributes paid to youngster who died after 'swimming accident' in Spain - ‘he’s the most fun loving caring 6-year-old boy you’ll ever meet’

It appears from social media posts that he was involved in a swimming accident and ended up in ICU whilst on holiday.

It has also been reported that the youngster had been holidaying with his family in Majorca.

A fundraising post, after the swimming accident, by Maxine McCullough said: "We all know our Corey has a lot of support, but for anyone who doesn't Know him he had a tragic accident in Spain in the pool and is currently in ICU in Spain.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's most fun loving caring 6 year old boy you'll ever meet we are all just asking if use could donate something to get him home he's still fighting our we Corey bap he's a we warrior".

So far it has raised almost £13,000.

A later post adds: "We as a family want to let yous know that king Corey has gained his wings. The family couldn't off got through it without all your support. We want to thank you from the bottoms off our hearts for all your kind donations.

"Now we have to concentrate on getting him home. Please keep praying for the family to get the strength to get through the next couple of weeks !!!

Tragic Corey who died in Spain

"King Corey's army ...xXx."..

In another social media post, Thomas Mathers wrote: "It is with great sadness to hear the news that wee Corey has passed away. He sadly lost his brave battle.

"Myself & Jennys deepest sympathies to Colin & Leanne Aughey and our friends in the Aughey family & wider family circle at this sad sad time.

"With the Angels I'll be singing

"Up in heaven up above"

"Rest In Peace Wee Bear."

Another post from 'Pride of Ardoyne on parade' says: "The Officers and Members of the Pride of Ardoyne FB are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of wee Corey after a tragic accident on holiday.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go to Colin and Leanne Aughey and the wider family circles.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus."

And former DUP MLA William Humphrey posted: "What awful news. A real tragedy.

"May God bless and sustain the Aughey family in the days ahead."

Meanwhile, another post from 'Immanuel, Church of Ireland, Ardoyne' says: "This evening the leaders of the 45th Belfast Scout Group which meets in Immanuel received the heart breaking news that Corey, a much loved member of the Beaver Section passed away following a tragic accident.

"Please keep the Aughey family in your thoughts and prayers during this very sad and difficult time."