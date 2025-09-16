Tributes pour in for 'dedicated and innovative young teacher' Chloe McDermott after 9 month cancer battle

Tributes have poured in for ‘bold and fierce young woman’ Chloe McDermott.

The 31-year-old teacher at Hill Croft School in Newtownabbey has been described as ‘a dedicated and innovative young teacher who gave her all to her pupils’ whose ‘meticulous preparation and attention to every detail brought fun, energy, and sparkle to all aspects of learning in her class’.

Their tribute added: ‘Chloe came to Hill Croft for her final year teaching practice in 2021 and remained as a teacher across the school, working in Foundation Stage in recent years.

‘She was a dedicated and innovative young teacher who gave her all to her pupils.

‘Her meticulous preparation and attention to every detail brought fun, energy, and sparkle to all aspects of learning in her class’.

The tribute added that ‘Chloe was a bold and fierce young woman, known and loved throughout the school’.

‘Her positivity, ready smile, and sunny demeanour moved with her wherever she went,’ added the tribute.

‘She was always willing to help her colleagues and was a loyal friend to many.

‘Her sense of humour and love for life will never be forgotten’.

It added that Chloe ‘fought a valiant battle against cancer over the last nine months’.

‘She remained positive in her outlook the whole way through and maintained her colourful sense of style, even on difficult days,’ it added.

The post on the school page adds: ‘A book of condolence will be opened from 22 September - 10 October for anyone from our community to contribute to.

‘The school’s charity of the year is Action Cancer. All funds raised this year will be donated in her honour.