According to Funeral Times Bailie ‘passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the 21st of March 2023’.

He is described as the ‘much loved son of Christine and Andrew, devoted brother to Ashleigh, Emma, Andrew and Nicole, loving grandson to Jim and the late Jean Cash and Peter and Diana Hardy, a cherished uncle to Joss, Jax, Jayce’.

His funeral will be held in Roselawn Crematorium at 6pm on March 28.

The funeral notice adds: ‘As Bailie loved football so much we would like you to wear your football tops and scarves.

‘Bailie will be very sadly missed by his family and many friends.

In a tribute Malone Integrated College posted: “It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to one of our cherished Malone family members.

"Bailie Hardy passed away on 21 March 2023, after a short illness.

"We will always remember the big gentle giant who quietly brought a smile to many faces throughout the School.

"His friends talk about his kindness and his great sense of humour, who always had time to give and friendship to spare.

"All our love and support to his loving family.

"Today we are completely heartbroken at the loss of such an amazing young man, he will be sorely missed.