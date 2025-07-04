Trouble-hit Belfast Health Trust appoints new chief executive hours after chair sacked - politicians demand widespread change, saying axing one man won't fix problems

The former chair of Belfast Health Trust, Ciaran Mulgrew, was axed from his job by Health Minister Mike Nesbitt on Thursday.

Belfast's trouble-hit NHS Trust has appointed a new chief executive just hours after its chair was sensationally sacked.

Stormont MLAs have demanded sweeping changes at the body since Health Minister Mike Nesbitt took the rare step of dismissing Ciaran Mulgrew from his post on Thursday – only the second time one of Northern Ireland’s health trust chairs has ever been axed from the job.

The trust has been struggling for a while, hit with high-profile failures such as Belfast’s still-unopened new maternity hospital, a flagship construction project now 10 years behind schedule and where costs are thought to have almost doubled following a series of problems with the building and outbreaks of dangerous bacteria.

Last month the Trust was put into special measures, the highest level of performance accountability, after a leaked report revealed accusations of bullying within the Royal Victoria Hospital’s heart surgery unit.

The chairman’s sacking came just hours before the trust appointed a new permanent chief executive, Jennifer Welsh, who will move over from her current role heading up the Northern Trust in October.

Welcoming her to the job, Mr Nesbitt said: “Belfast Trust has been dealing with a number of very serious and well documented issues for quite some time and I am confident that Jennifer’s appointment will help to bring stability and a fresh focus to the Trust. I wish to congratulate her on this appointment and look forward to working with her in this new role.”

A former businessman who set up a firm making Irish cream liqueur and whiskey in Londonderry, Ciaran Mulgrew’s dismissal came into effect on Friday with the Department of Health stating Mike Nesbitt “believes a fresh start is required for the trust”.

“The minister and department would like to publicly thank Mr Mulgrew for his contribution to the trust and the wider Health and Social Care system,” read a statement. “A process for filling the chair’s post is being initiated as a priority.

The Belfast Health Trust was recently rocked by scandal after a leaked report exposed allegations of bullying in the heart surgery unit of the city's Royal Victoria Hospital.

Stating that the sacking shows the scale of problems at the Belfast Trust, DUP health spokesperson Diane Dodds warned that getting rid of a single individual won’t solve its issues.

“There have been a series of scandals over recent months and this reflects that,” said the Upper Bann MLA. “However, it should be remembered that many of these issues predated the chair’s tenure.

“Responsibilities within the trust go much wider than simply one individual, and the department will have had an awareness of these issues also.

“The department has an army of professional advisers who have worked hands in glove with the Belfast Trust on its major capital projects and decision-making around them. Removing the chair of the trust will not deflect scrutiny away from many of the minister's senior officials.

“There is a wider systemic problem within the Belfast Trust that will not be resolved by simply removing one individual.”

The NHS trust’s interim chief executive, who will be replaced by Jennifer Welsh in October, thanked Mr Mulgrew “for his unwavering support, contribution and commitment” as chairman.