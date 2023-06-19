Danielle Donnelly, 35, from Drumquin in Co Tyrone was diagnosed with cancer last July, just weeks after she had given birth to her youngest child.

After enduring chemotherapy and the heartbreak of knowing she will not being able to watch her children grow up, she is set to marry her fiancé Darren Collins ,36, at the Silverbirch Hotel on July 28.

A post on the Drumquin Community page asked for help to help a terminally ill mother-of-five make memories with her young family.

So far in addition to the assistance for the couples wedding, more than £20,000 has been raised for the much-loved family.

The post said: “On 12th June this year, Danielle Donnelly gave birth to a beautiful baby boy Jamie, a much-loved son for her and her fiancé Darren and baby brother for Edward (17), Shanice (14), Kayla (11) and Tiana (2 ½).

"Danielle hadn’t had an easy pregnancy and felt quite unwell for the most of it, feeling very sick and unable to eat, especially in the last few weeks.

"When this didn’t go away after Jamie’s arrival, concerns were raised, and she went back to hospital where she was referred for further investigations.

"Initially, it was hoped that it may be gallstones or something else that could be treated.

"However, when Jamie was just two weeks old, Danielle was diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma of the stomach.

"Danielle and Darren were told that whilst there would be treatment, this is a very aggressive cancer, and it will return.

"The Consultant told them that they should go home and make memories with their young family.

"Absolutely heart-breaking news to receive.”

The post adds that in July 2022 Danielle had the tumour removed along with ¾ of her stomach.

And since the middle of September Danielle has been receiving Chemo every two weeks, “which has understandably been exceptionally tough on her”.

"Her body should have been recovering from her pregnancy, but she has been thrown into a gruelling treatment to give her as much time as possible with her kids,” adds the message.

"All any mother wants to do is look after their kids, but Danielle is struggling to look after herself most days never mind caring for five kids.

"We want to raise money so that they can spend some quality time together, making some memories.

"This money will go direct to Danielle and Darren and whilst it won’t be the answer to their problems it will hopefully help to make things a little easier for them.

"As a community, we would like to pull together and support his young family going through this terrible time”.

Another appeal on the My Omagh page, posted over the weekend said: “Ok folks , this Drumquin family need our help

"This is Danielle , Darren and their beautiful family.

"Unfortunately Danielle has been diagnosed with terminal Cancer .

"They want to get married and have just set a date for 28th July , just 5 weeks away !!

"I am hoping through the power of social media we can make this happen for them .

"I have a list of things that are required so if any businesses or individuals want to help out then every little thing will be greatly appreciated.”

To date they now only need “flowers , cars , 5 suits and videographer. Please PM the page if you can help”.

The surge in help offered to the family through social media meant their wedding was arranged within hours.

“After the events in our country this last week, it is so heart-warming to see the generosity of Northern Ireland people. Wishing this couple a lovely day in July and every blessing in the days to come,” one comment said.

