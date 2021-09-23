Ruth and Rachel Irwin are making their way along the Ulster Way

Ruth and Rachel Irwin along with Ruth’s fiance, Andrew, are raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young to commemorate five years since the passing of their brother, John, who died of sudden cardiac arrest four days after his 16th birthday.

Ruth said: “It is tough but enjoyable at the same time, because we’re walking around Northern Ireland and seeing the sites. Particularly the north coast was beautiful, we saw the Giants Causeway and the rope bridge. We are going to places we wouldn’t really go to.”

The team are over half way along their route and have raised in excess of £3,000 for the charity that screens young people for heart conditions and supports families who have lost someone to sudden cardiac death.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They started at their home town of Tynan in early August and plan to walk 45-50 miles every weekend, until they finish back home in November.

They have already walked through the Sperrin mountains and along the north coast. This weekend they will be heading from Cushendun to Ballynure, on their route to Belfast.