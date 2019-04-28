URGENT appeal to find missing 13-year-old Katie Phillips

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing 13-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

In an appeal on Facebook, police express their concern for the welfare of missing Katie Phillips who is missing from The Newtownards Area.

"Katie is believed to frequent the Lisburn and Dromore areas but was last seen in Newtownards on Friday 26th April at 3pm," saya the post.

"Katie was last seen wearing an orange hat, jeans, a dark coloured coat and white trainers.

"If you have any information that might help us locate Katie, then please contact Police on 101, quoting Crime Reference Number 1063 of 26/04/19."